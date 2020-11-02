Hallelujah, it's finally election time. The 2020 race has been a real doozy, and from news reports, it sounds like results may not be final from a number of key swing states for at least a few days or maybe even a week.

Many voters in Montana have already submitted their votes, but if you've been procrastinating and/or prefer to cast your ballot on election day, here's where you can drop if off in Yellowstone County. All locations are open from 7 AM to 8 PM on Tuesday 11/3. All ballots must be in their signed affidavit envelopes.

MetraPark Pavilion. Note: t his is the only location that can assist if you do not have a ballot or need to register "day of."

t Blue Creek School – 3652 Blue Creek Rd,

Billings Canyon Creek School – 3139 Duck Creek Rd

Billings Custer School – 304 4th Ave

Custer Elysian School – 6416 Elysian Rd

Billings Independent School – 2907 Roundup Rd

Billings Laurel High School – 203 E 8th, Laurel

Lockwood High School Community Room – 1932 US HWY 87, Billings MT

Billings Pioneer School – 1937 Dover Rd

Billings Shepherd School Admin Building – 7842 Shepherd Rd, Shepherd

Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-Op – 150 Cooperative Way, Huntley

