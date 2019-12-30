5: Flint’s Top Blog Posts of 2019

In the coming days heading in to the New Year, I'll be sharing my top Montana blog posts for 2019 (based on "local unique visitor" counts).

Coming in at #5: Bozeman High FCA Club Targeted by LGBT Activists |

PRIOR POST FROM NOVEMBER 20, 2019

OK Bozeman High School. So you say you have a policy that students are not allowed to discriminate. So, if a group of students are trying to kick a club off campus because of their beliefs- does that make them guilty of discrimination?

If so, then the LGBT activists at Bozeman High School are the ones who are guilty of intolerance and discrimination. Not only are the LGBT activists guilty of intolerance and discrimination, so are the school administrators.

NBC Montana had a recent report about the Fellowship of Christian Athletes club at the Bozeman High School. LGBT activists are attacking the club and the FCA students because of their Christian beliefs, even though school officials have confirmed that the FCA students have done nothing discriminatory. As NBC Montana reports:

The school district found the local club did not have any instances of discrimination against LGBTQ students, but it did see a problem with the umbrella organization's published Statement of Faith. The school district gave the Bozeman High FCA two options -- disassociate from the national organization, change their name and follow the school district's policy on inclusion or remain with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes but no longer be recognized as a school club.

The story is now gaining national attention, as organizations like The Christian Post, CBN News, and others are covering the controversy. Matthew Monforton also penned an op-ed with the headline "Big-city bigotry arrives at Bozeman High School."

If the school doesn't change it's anti-Christian discrimination policy, the FCA in Montana says they are ready to stand up for their 1st Amendment rights, and that the Alliance Defending Freedom is on standby to assist.