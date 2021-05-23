7,100 Patriots Pack the Metra for Toby Keith in Billings

It was a sight to see. I was way in the back and couldn't help but just look over the crowd in amazement. For some people, this was the first big event they had been to since the COVID-19 lockdowns first hit the country. And on top of that, this was Toby Keith.

On Saturday night, over 7,100 fans packed into the Metra in Billings, Montana for the Toby Keith concert. I ran into Bill Dutcher and Ray Massie with the MetraPark and they told me that Billings even delivered a bigger audience than Bismarck, North Dakota the night before. Apparently, they had around 5,000 fans in Bismarck for Toby Keith.

Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman described it as one of the largest concerts happening in the country right now. That energy could certainly be felt from inside the Metra. Everybody I talked to afterward, and the social media reactions, talked about what an incredible performance it was, and how great it was to see so many people out enjoying America, and country music.

That's all I could say on Saturday night: Freedom. America. Montana. And Toby Keith.

For some, they were just happy to finally be out for such a big event and with barely a mask in sight. I know exactly how that feels. That pride and that motivation are exactly how I first felt when I walked into the Metra for the Fusion Fights event back in April. Others have talked about a similar feeling at state wrestling and basketball tournaments. Time to start feeling like we live in America again.

Unfortunately, the until-recently restricted Bozeman is losing out on the Kenny Chesney concert, but the Metra in Billings will keep delivering. You'll be seeing Jamey Johnson "in color" very soon. Travis Tritt, Tim Montana, Foreigner, and many others will soon be there as well. Click here for the full event list.