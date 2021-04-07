A Recent Visit in Montana Shooting with Dad

When younger, a dad helped his child shoot.

When older, the child helped his dad shoot.

Easter Sunday was spent with my parents, and that afternoon I shot muzzleloaders with my dad.

About Dad: Al Lee has shot firearms since youth, and taught hunters safety for 55 years, including three generations of hunters and national recognition by the NRA. He shot with the local gun clubs in muzzleloaders, cowboy action, military rifles and more. He is a cofounder of the Matthew Quigley Buffalo Rifle Match, the largest of its kind in the world, and dubbed the largest shooting event in Eastern Montana since the Custer Massacre.

So, Dad and I went to a short range to shoot little metal targets. While I used a .50 caliber Kentucky long rifle, Dad shot a .54 flintlock. He hunted with this muzzleloader and bagged ten deer with it (try that, all you big tough hunters out there).

Now at 91, Dad is no longer as strong as he was at 31, or 61. During loading, I had ramrod duty. He sat in a folding chair with the rifle set over cross sticks.

After one shot to get used to the gun again, it was *Fwa-Blam, Ding,* *Fwa-Blam, Ding.* Lead splattered on steel targets. About a dozen patient shots and he only missed a couple.

On the drive back, we talked about the American Revolutionary War, and at home we cleaned our rifles.

A right fine Easter.

So at the next visit to Mom and Dad, my only smiling question to him will be, “What do you want to shoot today?”

6 Firearms in Every Montanan's Collection