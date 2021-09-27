Two people died in a Yellowstone County airplane crash on Sunday evening (9/26), according to Sheriff Mike Linder.

In the press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office, emergency crews responded to a single-engine plane crash just south of Billings, in the "area of the Blain Airstrip" around 7:25 pm last night (Sunday).

When responders arrived on the crash scene, they discovered the aircraft on fire in a wooded area and confirmed that two individuals had died on the scene. One passenger in the aircraft survived the crash and was transported to a Billings hospital.

Credit: Google

The condition of the person who survived the crash was unknown at the time this story was published.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says deputies have secured the crash scene until the FAA and NTSB arrive to take over the investigation.

In a follow-up press release, YCSO confirmed that "No Blains were involved in this incident" at the Blain airstrip.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

