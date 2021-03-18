Attendance Rules, Game Times Announced for Griz Spring Football

It's probably not the number we all were hoping for, and ticket-buying procedures haven't been announced yet. But at least we have some guidelines.

But University of Montana Sports Information Director Eric Taber has let us know what to expect for the two Montana Grizzly football spring games. Here's hoping everything proceeds as planned. Grizzly Athletics made the announcement today (Thursday).

The Montana football team will have a limited number of fans in attendance at its two spring football games. Kick times have been confirmed, and Cowles Montana Media will provide a statewide broadcast. Our local Missoula broadcast radio team will provide full pregame, play by play and postgame coverage on the Voice of the Griz, KGVO, FM 98.3/AM 1290 and in Hamilton on 1240 KLYQ. Both stations will also stream the broadcast live on their Listen Now players.

Ticketing details and attendee health and safety guidelines will be announced in the near future. Both games are set to kick-off at 11 a.m.

In partnership with the Missoula County Health Department, Montana will be permitted to welcome roughly 5,000 fans inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium when Central Washington and Portland State visit on April 10 and 17, respectively.

Montana was one of five Big Sky Conference schools that opted to play up to two games in a modified spring slate that falls more in-line with the traditional spring calendar, instead of a full six-game spring schedule. The Griz opened their spring practice period on March 12. The 21-practice season will conclude with the April 17 game against Portland State.