Bicyclist killed in early morning Montana grizzly attack

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana wildlife agency spokesperson says a grizzly bear attacked and killed a person riding a bicycle early Tuesday. Greg Lemon with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said the attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena. Lemon says a team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled in the town to track down the bear. The identity of the victim has not been released. The attack comes after a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly bear in April while fishing along the Yellowstone National Park border in southwestern Montana.

