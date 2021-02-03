Billings Animal Shelter Hosting Virtual Valentine’s Raffle

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has cancelled their annual "My Furry Valentine" event, mainly due to COVID-19, but also because the event was: A) a massive amount of work for staff and volunteers, and B) the amount of money raised vs. the cost and effort involved to host the event just didn't make financial sense. The event was fun (with live music, raffles and other activities) and it drew a decent crowd. However, it raised very little money for the shelter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You can still get in on some Valentine's Day fun with the YVAS gift basket raffle, going on now. Some of the fun prizes include:

Overnight stay at the Northern Hotel

Fabulous food and wine baskets

An ax-throwing date night package

Steaks and food baskets (great for at-home date nights)

Various dog and kitty baskets full of goodies

Tickets are $10 each or 5 for $40 and can be purchased online HERE or at the shelter office at 1735 Monad Rd. Deadline to buy is 11:59pm on Tuesday, Feb 9. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Feb 10.

Our Wet Nose Wednesday showcase features a new cat or dog available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter each week. Dogs have been getting adopted very quickly lately (sometimes in just a few hours), which is great news.