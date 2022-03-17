Outstanding Billings Students to Receive Johnny’s Jr. Genius Award

Has your child done something extra special at school that deserves a Cat Country shout-out? Is your kid going above and beyond in their class? From getting a perfect score on a quiz to another 'A' on their report card, or anything that made you proud. Tell Johnny V. about it so he can brag on your kids and recognize their accomplishments as our Junior Genius, brought to you by TruGreen!

A 'Junior Genius' is not just a student who works hard in school, they're also kind to their fellow students, and they respect and make an impact in their community.

Some of the characteristics of a Junior Genius include:

intelligence

wisdom

compassion

empathy

diligence

tenacity

respect

stewardship

good citizenship

Cat Country 102.9 will recognize one local student every month, Kindergarten through 8th grader, as Johnny V's Junior Genius.

All Junior Genius award winners will receive several prizes including Taco John's gift certificates, tickets for an upcoming Billings Outlaws football game, passes to The Reef Indoor Waterpark, and all Geniuses will join Johnny during his show on Cat Country 102.9.

CLICK HERE to see all the local students who have been recognized over the years as Johnny's Junior Genius.