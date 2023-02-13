Billings, You Know Where To Go…. The Home Improvement Show

"Let's all go! Where to?! The Home Improvement Show!"

The jingle is instantly familiar to anyone from the Billings area. We know that Spring is right around the corner when the annual Spring Home Improvement Show returns in early March to MetraPark. This year's show kicks off on Friday, March 3rd, and runs through 5 pm on Sunday, March 5th.

650+ Booths and Free Admission

You'll find plenty of traditional home-remodeling vendors at the Spring Home Improvement Show; from roofing, windows, and siding, to countertops and bathtubs. You'll also see the latest in home tech, outdoor entertaining, gadgets, home decor, and furnishing, plus so many other innovative products. Organizers write,

Over 650 exhibits were exposed to over 30,000+ people attending the “2022 Show”, making it the largest attended Home Show in a five state area. With Spring right around the corner, NOW is the time to exhibit your products and services.

The 40th anniversary of the Spring Home Improvement show takes place in both the ExpoCenter and the Pavilion at MetraPark. If you're interested in a booth, find out MORE HERE.

Win free stuff and cool prizes.

Thousands of dollars in prizes are awarded from vendors and show sponsors. Be listening to Cat Country 102.9 for your chance to win two pints at Thirsty Street Brewing, courtesy of Newman Restoration, plus two $5 gift certificates from MT Melt. Yum! Prizes must be claimed at the courtesy desk at the Show.

Enter below!

If you win a beer and food prize, you'll automatically be entered to win the grand prize!

Generac 3100 PSI Pressure Washer: ModelG0088990 with detergent tank (2.4 GPM) with large Generac OHV horizontal shaft engine and easy-access axial cam pump, the 3100 PSI power washer is ideal for cleaning everything from patio furniture to decks around the house. (Courtesy of TWEnterprises, Inc)

Good luck, and we'll see you at the Spring Home Improvement Show, March 3 - 5, 2023 at MetraPark.