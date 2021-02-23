Blake Shelton and his fellow The Voice coaches are bringing the '80s back in a new promo video for the show's upcoming 20th season. The musical quartet — Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas — covered Rick Astley's "Together Forever" and its totally '80s music video in fairly spectacular fashion.

Between Shelton's slightly-too-big suit, Legend's George Michael-esque getup, Clarkson's sky-high shoulder pads and Jonas' casual, acid-washed Canadian tuxedo, there's a lot going on in this new music video-meets-show promo. The performance portion of the clip pulls quite a bit directly from Astley's 1988 music video for his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, while retro touches including a brief bit of videotape static and the hypnotic graphics that bring Shelton out of, then back to, reality will look familiar to any '80s babies watching.

The promo begins with Shelton in a chair on the set of The Voice, looking at photos and reminiscing about Jonas' last run as a coach on the TV singing competition, during its 18th season. When he snaps back to reality, Jonas approaches to greet him on set, leaving a slightly confused Shelton to glance down at the Polaroid in his hand and see ... well, you'll get it.

To their credit, all four of the The Voice coaches give their all to this delightfully cheesy performance: Clarkson, Jonas and Legend are perfectly in sync with their backup dance moves, while Shelton is fully into his Astley impression. Fans will likely find themselves laughing at them, just as they did when Shelton confessed to his obsession with Jonas in a Season 18 promo.

Shelton is the longest-tenured coach on The Voice, having been with the show since its inaugural season in 2011. Jonas is returned for the second time in Season 20, while Clarkson and Legend have been coaching since Season 14 and Season 16, respectively.

The Voice's 20th season is set to premiere on March 1. The show airs on NBC at 8PM ET.

WATCH: 6 Unforgettable 'The Voice' Moments