Brad Paisley is a native West Virginian, and he lives with his family in Tennessee. But the country superstar and his wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, also lived it up in California at one point in a magnificently restored vintage home with breathtaking views.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple's 3,394-square-foot home in Pacific Palisades was built in 1925 and has been completely restored. Its two-story living room features a fireplace, espresso-colored beamed ceilings and stained-glass windows.

The kitchen retains the feel of a country cottage, with lemon-colored walls, white cabinets and stone floors. A breakfast nook rounds out the intimate, warm feel of the space, while more of the photos above show several cozy bedrooms and bathrooms.

Jason Aldean Owns a Rural Castle!

You've Never Seen Anything Like Alan Jackson's Crazy Mansion!

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence also boasts a detached garage with a bonus room above it, and the outdoor spaces include a luxurious stone patio with a vine-covered pergola, a beautiful lawn and citrus trees, as well as dazzling views.

Zillow reports that the Paisleys purchased the house under a trust in 2004 for $1.644 million. They sold it in September of 2013 for $2.5 million, turning a handy profit of nearly a million dollars.

Paisley is one of country music's most consistent hitmakers of the last several decades, landing his first No. 1 hit, "He Didn't Have to Be," in 1999 and releasing his most recent single, "Bucked Off," late in 2018. Williams-Paisley is best known for her starring roles in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II, as well as TV's According to Jim. She played a regular role on TV's Nashville beginning in 2012, right before the couple made the full-time move to Nashville. Since selling their California home, the couple have lived in Nashville with their two sons; Huck, born in 2007, and Jasper, who was born in 2009.

Brian Kelley's Rural Estate Is So Unique