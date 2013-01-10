Brad Paisley Performs, Announces New Album Title and Release Date on ‘Kimmel’

Brad Paisley performed his hot single 'Southern Comfort Zone' Wednesday night (Jan. 9) on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and not only did the country superstar bring the house down with a soulful performance, but he was accompanied by the St. James Gospel Choir. During his couch interview with Kimmel, he even revealed the title of his much-anticipated forthcoming album and it's… wait for it, wait for it…

'Wheelhouse.'

Paisley came out for his desk-side chat with the host wearing a "11:35" sign on his cowboy hat to help promote Kimmel's brand new timeslot.

He also promoted his brand new album. "We have about a month left of recording," Paisley shared. "We are recording at my house and I'm solo producing. It's the first time we've ever done a record with no one there who knows how to do it. I wanted it to be special or something."

Kimmel joked that working at home is either easier, harder, or lazier, to which Paisley replied, "It's a bit like a party, since you are so late. It'll be 3AM, and I am walking back home, and it's the walk of shame, although you've been working. I walk by the horses in the field and it feels wrong and I don't know why."

The superstar then shared that he is calling the album 'Wheelhouse' because that's what he's stepping outside of with the music. "It's all about leaving your comfort zone, this album," he spilled. "What is my wheelhouse? We have tried to go out on a limb with this record and see how far we can stretch things."

Before he revealed that title, he joked that he might call it 'Red.' "Anybody name their album 'Red' lately?," he said with a delightful smirk, clearly referencing the No. 1 country album of 2012, Taylor Swift's 'Red.'

As he announced Paisley for his performance of 'Southern Comfort Zone,' which will appear on 'Wheelhouse,' Kimmel revealed that the album will be out on April 9.

Paisley began by playing his acoustic guitar high up on his body before swapping it out for his trusty electric axe. He delivered a flawless version of the song for the Kimmel crowd and viewers, knuckling down on his guitar with equal parts passion and fury.

Watch Brad Paisley Interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'