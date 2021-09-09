Bridge Workers in Billings Discover Body in Yellowstone River

It was a shocking moment today for construction workers in Billings that are completing the bridge across the Yellowstone River, when they noticed a body floating in the water.

According to the press release from Sheriff Mike Linder, bridge workers spotted the body floating in the river near Dover Park around 10am this morning (Thursday 9/9), and Yellowstone County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to investigate the scene.

Investigators say an "adult male was recovered and transported to The State Morgue in Billings," and initial observations have shown "no obvious signs of foul play, but the medical examiner will determine cause of death," according to the press release.

Sheriff Linder said in the press release that it "does not appear the body had been in the water for very long."

According to the press release, investigators believe they have a positive ID on the subject, but until they get confirmation on the identity and notify family, no further details are available.

Sheriff Linder asked the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929 with any information, or message us on Facebook @YellowstoneCountySheriffsOffice.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

