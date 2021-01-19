As promised, Carrie Underwood's gospel album, My Savior, will be out just in time for Easter 2021. The country superstar will release the project on March 26, she announced on Tuesday (Jan. 19).

Underwood hasn't yet shared My Savior's tracklist, but fans do now know a few additional details about the record, including that she co-produced the project with David Garcia. He's also the co-producer of her 2018 album Cry Pretty, but his roots lie in Christian music: According to a press release, Garcia is a two-time ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter of the Year, has writing credits on three ASCAP's Christian Music Song of the Year winners and has nine Gospel Music Association Dove Awards to his name.

Underwood first teased the release of My Savior on Christmas, in a video message to fans; she's also shared that the project, along with her new Christmas album, My Gift, is a "bucket list" item.

"This album is one that I have always wanted to make. This is legacy stuff to me," Underwood shares in a video trailer for My Savior. While My Gift did include some original holiday-themed material, Underwood says this gospel project will feature "the familiar, the traditional songs that I grew up singing."

"[They're] literally songs that I've heard since birth," Underwood continues, describing how she grew up, both as a person and as a performer, in church. "These songs are like a warm hug, you know? Just familiar and sweet and songs I've been singing my whole life."

Underwood admits with that laying down the songs for both My Savior and My Gift was tougher than expected: Yes, she's been singing these hymns her whole life, but she's never really performed them alone.

"When you think about the meaning behind Easter, it's about so much thankfulness to Jesus," Underwood muses. "That is what this album is about -- just what a joy it's been to make music like this right now."

My Savior is available to pre-order and pre-save now. Vinyl copies of the album will be slightly delayed: They're set for release on April 30.

