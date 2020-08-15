Carrie Underwood turned to social media to share pictures of her new hairstyle after getting her hair done for the first time in six months.

The country superstar turned to her Instagram Story on Saturday (Aug. 15) to post two photographs. The first shot depicts Underwood sitting in a chair in a salon with a mask on, draped with a gown and with her hair wrapped up.

"It's been 6 months since I've done anything to my hair ..." she writes to accompany that photo.

Underwood subsequently shared a picture of the finished product, showing off her long blond hair with highlights and thanking her stylist, Marissa Martin at Parlour Three in Brentwood, Tenn., an affluent Nashville suburb. She also tagged the salon's owner, Melissa Schleicher, thanking both women "for making me feel pretty."

Underwood has been in quarantine with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons at their home in the Nashville area since March, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began in earnest. She's been keeping busy with workouts that she occasionally shares online, and she's given a few from-home performances to promote her most recent single, "Drinking Alone," but the singer has spent most of the time bonding with her family. Underwood has turned to social media on numerous occasions during the pandemic to share the highs and lows of life in isolation.

