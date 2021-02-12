CDC Says Vaccinated People Don’t Need To Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced some good news for people who have gotten both doses of their COVID-19 vaccines. You do not have to quarantine if you get exposed to a person who has COVID-19 if you have been fully vaccinated.

The new announcement comes as new COVID-19 infections in the United States are starting to drop below 100,000 a day for the first time in months. Plus vaccinations have begun to ramp up, so there are more and more people who have received one of, or both of their vaccinations.

According to a statement from the CDC, "Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19. Additional considerations for patients and residents in healthcare settings are provided."

The CDC still says that people need to meet 3 basic requirements to avoid quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure:

Are fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series, or ≥2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine) Are within 3 months following receipt of the last dose in the series Have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure

If you do not meet all 3 of these criteria, the CDC still advises that you quarantine according to the guidelines the provide.

You can read about all of the updated recommendations from the CDC in regards to COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic on their website.