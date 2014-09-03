Cole Swindell Announces Winter Headlining Tour

Cole Swindell has announced the cities and dates for a headlining winter tour.

The breakout singer-songwriter, whose self-titled debut album is the highest-selling county debut since 2011, will embark on the Down Home Tour in November, wrapping up just before Christmas.

Swindell's debut album has sold 220,000 units since its release in February, as well as two million tracks, on the strength of his platinum-certified No. 1 hit, 'Chillin' It.' His latest single, 'Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,' is currently in the Top 5 and climbing.

Swindell has been on the road with Luke Bryan, opening for his That's My Kind of Night Tour. His upcoming dates will headline smaller venues, featuring newcomer Kelleigh Bannen as his opening act.

"It has been a crazy whirlwind year, and I feel so fortunate that country music fans and country radio has embraced me in such a huge way. It's what an artist dreams about," Swindell says. "I've been lucky enough to get a jump start performing alongside Luke Bryan in front of massive crowds, and while I wouldn't change anything for the experience I've gained so far, I know I still have a lot of work to do on the road."

He adds, "I'm really excited to get to it on my Down Home Tour this winter, where I'll have a new experience with my fans at shows."

Cole Swindell’s Down Home Tour Dates

All dates featuring Kelleigh Bannen except where noted (**)

11/13 - Davie, Fla. - The Roundup/Ft. Lauderdale

11/14 - Cape Coral, Fla. - Dixie Roadhouse

11/15 - Deland, Fla. - Volusia County Fair**

11/20 - Tulsa, Okla. - Cain's Ballroom

11/21 -Fort Worth, Texas - Billy Bob's Texas

11/22 - San Antonio, Texas - Cowboys Dance Hall

11/28- North Myrtle Beach, S.C. - House of Blues

11/29 - Charlotte, N.C. - Coyote Joe's

12/3 - Oxford, Ohio - Brick Street Bar - Miami University

12/4 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Intersection

12/5 - South Bend, Ind. - Legends of Notre Dame

12/6 - Rootstown, Ohio - Dusty Armadillo

12/11 - Chicago, Ill. - Joe's Sports Bar

12/13 - Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rave

12/18 - Springfield, Ill. - Boondocks

12/19 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon

12/20 - Fort Wayne, Ind. - Rusty Spur