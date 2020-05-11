Constructions, Shopping, Restaurants: The Bright Side

I've always been a "glass is half-full" kind of guy. So, here are things I've enjoyed during this time of restrictions put in place by our government.

Traffic is significantly lighter. And since there's road construction in every direction right now, that's a good thing.

I didn't go to a restaurant on Mother's Day, but at the places I've eaten, they have only been about half full.

The golf courses where I've played only allow one rider per cart. Perfect. I hate looking for somebody else's ball anyway. Plus I get to pick the music. OK, I ALWAYS get to do that but now nobody's complaining.

People mostly stay out of your space when out shopping. And I use the self check out anyway, to just keep contact to a minimum. It turns out that I could've worked checking groceries because I'm super fast and I'm careful not to crush your loaf of bread with a can of beans.

Please be kind to restaurant employees. This is not their fault. Maybe try a food truck for a meal. These are local businesses too.