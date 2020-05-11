Constructions, Shopping, Restaurants: The Bright Side
I've always been a "glass is half-full" kind of guy. So, here are things I've enjoyed during this time of restrictions put in place by our government.
- Traffic is significantly lighter. And since there's road construction in every direction right now, that's a good thing.
- I didn't go to a restaurant on Mother's Day, but at the places I've eaten, they have only been about half full.
- The golf courses where I've played only allow one rider per cart. Perfect. I hate looking for somebody else's ball anyway. Plus I get to pick the music. OK, I ALWAYS get to do that but now nobody's complaining.
- People mostly stay out of your space when out shopping. And I use the self check out anyway, to just keep contact to a minimum. It turns out that I could've worked checking groceries because I'm super fast and I'm careful not to crush your loaf of bread with a can of beans.
Please be kind to restaurant employees. This is not their fault. Maybe try a food truck for a meal. These are local businesses too.