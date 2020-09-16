Dan + Shay have captured the Duo of the Year distinction at the 2020 ACM Awards in Nashville.

The country music twosome beat out Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Maddie & Tae for the first award of the evening during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards broadcast on CBS. Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, presented the Duo of the Year category.

"I know I'm gonna start rambling 'cause these things still make me so nervous," singer Dan Smyers said as he took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. "It's my wife's birthday. Abby, happy birthday. I wish you were here, I miss you so much, I love you. Hope you have the best birthday ever, I'll be home to you soon."

The musician continued, "The Academy of Country Music, thank you so much for voting for us. This is amazing. We are so proud to be a part of this country music family. The country music fans — the best fans in the entire world, thank you guys for continuing to support us and make our dreams come true. We love you. Country radio, thank you for playing our records. Our team, thank you guys for everything. Shay [Mooney], I love you buddy."

The 2020 ACM Awards went off Wednesday night (Sept. 16) after being postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The annual ceremony, first scheduled for April in Las Vegas, was later moved to Music City. The Academy announced the year's nominees in February.

