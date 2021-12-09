Did You Know This ‘Home Alone’ Star Has Montana Roots?

Tis the season for endless amounts of holiday movie watching. It seems like every year it is tradition to watch the same movies over and over. For me, it is the classics like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," or even "Frosty the Snowman," and even the classic Disney version of "A Christmas Carol." I also have my favorite feature-length movies that never seem to get old. You got the MUST WATCH movies like "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation." Then, there are any of the "Santa Clause" movies. Or how about "Ernest Saves Christmas?" And there are always multiple viewings of everyone's favorite holiday movie for the last 30 years. I'm talking about "Home Alone."

Get our free mobile app

According to Wikipedia, Home Alone grossed over $467 million dollars since its release in November of 1990. The popularity of the film skyrocketed one little boy into fame. Macaulay Culkin became one of the biggest child stars of the 90's, playing an 8-year-old boy who defends his family's home from a pair of burglars.

Since then, Macaulay has had multiple other roles in feature-length films, including a sequel to the Home Alone movie. But, nothing that ever matched the magnitude of the original Home Alone movie.

But, life has not always been easy for the child star.

Shortly after the release of the hit Home Alone movies, Macaulay's family home began tearing apart. Macaulay's mother Patricia and Father Kit filed for divorce. The divorce got messy when the couple fought for custody of their kids.

According to celebsuburb.com

The Culkins siblings eventually settled out with their mother, though the judge ordered her to instill proper discipline and good study habits in her kids.

Shortly after the divorce, Macaulay's mother met a man named Mart D. Cox and moved to Montana. Patricia has made Billings her home. This may explain why sightings of Macaulay Culkin continue to pop up in Montana, especially around the holidays.

Google via YouTube

According to Vanity Fair

Patricia Brentrup, held it all together. The family’s longtime agent and manager, Emily Gerson Saines, described her as someone who “has maintained strong family values, like the family having a meal together, the Christmas tree, Thanksgiving. These are all important things to Patty, and she instilled that in her kids.”

Back in 2011, Macaulay was spotted singing karaoke at the Red Door in Billings. According to Macaulay, it was his stepdad Mart that made him do it.

Macaulay also had another sighting in Billings that was caught on camera in 2014. During a performance from his band Pizza Underground in downtown Billings, Macaulay got a little freaky with R&B singer Har Mar.

10 Infamous People with Montana Connections We've compiled ten criminals who committed crimes, or have other connections with, the Treasure State.

26 Intriguing Montana Books That Make Great Gifts Here are some great Montana books to consider as gifts for the holidays, or any time of year for birthdays and special occasions. There's something for the person who loves to read fiction, for the historian, and those who just love nature and views of the most gorgeous state in the nation.