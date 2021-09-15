As we anxiously await the premiere of season 4 of Yellowstone, more and more people are catching up on all 3 seasons of TVs #1 hit drama. As we in Montana can tell, the popularity of the show has people from all over the country looking at Montana as a possible new place to call home. People seem to want a piece of the "Dutton Family" way of life.

What if I was to tell you that you could rent Kevin Costner's 160 acre Rocky Mountain Ranch? A place where you could truly live like a Dutton. Move over Air BnB, or VRBO. This rental is for those with deep pockets.

For the price of $36,000 per night, you can live like Costner himself. A ranch near Aspen, Colorado that has everything from it's own sledding area to it's very own baseball field.

According to Coldwell Banker listing

Located in serene seclusion yet only minutes away from downtown Aspen, this one hundred and sixty acre ranch is now available to rent for the first time. Pristine landscape, breathtaking views of the Continental Divide and three exquisite homes on the property, makes this compound the ultimate luxury retreat. Caretakers on site, comfortably sleeps 27, baseball field, sledding hill, water features throughout property, 3 hot tubs, views of pass, all day sun, ultimate privacy, perfect venue for Aspen events.

If you do the math. If the ranch sleeps 27 people. That is roughly $1,333 per night to live in the lap of luxury. So pass the hat to 26 of your friends and get your skis waxed. We are going to a little place called Aspen.

Kevin Costner's Ranch

