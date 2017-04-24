Dierks Bentley Appointed to Nashville Airport Authority Board

Dierks Bentley better not get "Drunk on a Plane" anymore, now that he's an aviation official. The star has been tapped by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to serve on the Metro government board that oversees the Nashville International Airport.

"I am honored for the opportunity to serve on the Airport Authority board," Bentley says. "I love Nashville and I love aviation. There are many big changes happening in our city right now as it continues to grow so rapidly. I am very excited to get a chance to be involved in facilitating and managing that growth as it pertains to our airports and aviation services."

The country singer also holds a pilot's license.

According to the Tennessean, Bentley will sit on the Nashville Airport Authority’s board of directors once Rod Essig's term expires. He will be one of 10 members.

“I am grateful for Dierks Bentley’s willingness to serve the Nashville community on the Airport Authority,” Barry says in a statement. “As a leader in the Nashville music industry and as a pilot himself, Dierks brings a unique perspective to the board of the MNAA having flown into hundreds of airports worldwide. He will lend an important voice to the Airport Authority which will be managing the $1.2 billion capital investment in the MNAA facilities, while working to make our airport a true international hub for commerce and tourism."

The Metro Council will vote on the appointment next month. The airport authority sets policy and voting on spending at the city's main airport and the John C. Tune Airport.

