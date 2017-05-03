Dierks Bentley treated one military family to a night they will never forget. On Saturday (April 29), the star met Staff Sergeant Steven Mendez's two sons during a meet and greet before his show at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. While making small talk, their father walked out from behind a black curtain, which led to a tearful reunion.

Bentley was in on the whole thing, and later that night he invited the family to the stage to thank the Staff Sergeant for his service as the crowd began to chant "U.S.A."

"It has profoundly changed my life seeing what happened backstage," Bentley explained as he invited the family up to the stage. "I want to thank you so much for your service."

The singer and the Mendez family took several selfies and videos of the audience from the stage. Still moved by the event, Bentley later posted one photo to his Instagram page, once again thanking the soldier.

"Seen many military family reunions on tv ... first time to get to participate in one. Life changing. Thanks Staff Srg Steven Mendez and your family," he writes.

When he's not on tour surprising families, Bentley will continue to leave his his mark in Nashville as he was recently appointed by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to serve on the Metro government board that oversees the Nashville International Airport.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve on the Airport Authority board,” Bentley says. “I love Nashville and I love aviation. There are many big changes happening in our city right now as it continues to grow so rapidly. I am very excited to get a chance to be involved in facilitating and managing that growth as it pertains to our airports and aviation services.”