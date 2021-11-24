Federal agent charged with pulling work gun on bar patron

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Drug Enforcement Administration agent from Colorado is charged with pulling his government-issued handgun on a man at a Bozeman bar while he was intoxicated. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 32-year-old Ryan Donahue of Parker, Colorado, is charged with felony assault with a weapon. Donahue made an initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday, where his bail was set at $150,000. He did not enter a plea. Court records say Donahue and others were leaving a Bozeman bar at 2 a.m. Monday when Donahue reportedly pulled his Glock 17 handgun and put it on or near the man's neck. Bystanders were able to wrestle the gun away.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.