FLAKESGIVING 2020: Everything You Need To Know

It's official. Flakesgiving is happening this weekend, and here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben.

Flakesgiving is an annual event that The Breakfast Flakes created to help make a meaningful, positive impact in Billings, Montana for the holidays. Flakesgiving is not a food drive or a hot meal on location somewhere. It’s very easy to help and very easy to get help. This is a no-questions-asked way to get all of the ingredients to make a homemade Thanksgiving meal.

Here’s how Flakesgiving works:

1. Mark & Paul get on the microphones and tell people how they can help their community by donating money for food or from volunteering

2. People donate money

3. The Breakfast Flakes, Mark & Paul take the money and buy food – a lot of food!

4. A bunch of volunteers show up at the MetraPark on Friday at 10am to put the food in boxes. There are 1,500 boxes of food that feed 7-10 people. All in all, Flakesgiving feeds about 10,000 people each year

5. Saturday at 10am a bunch of volunteers show up, load up and deliver boxes of food to families that cannot pick them up. The driver's meeting is at 10:15am sharp!

6. Saturday at noon, those volunteers load the rest of the boxes of food into the vehicles of people that would like to have a Flakesgiving meal

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Beginning Monday, November 11, Mark and Paul will start taking orders for deliveries for Flakesgiving meals. Donations really ramp up, and volunteers start making sure they are ready to be at MetraPark the following Friday and/or Saturday at 10am. Mark and Paul will focus on Flakesgiving during the morning show and help listeners to know how they can donate, how they help volunteer, and how they can pick up meals if they need them.

This Friday, November 20 at 10am sharp.

Meal assembly: We will put together over 1,500 boxes of food. Each box of food will feed 7-10 people. Many hands make light work! Volunteers are needed on Friday. Plan on it taking up to 2 hours but usually we get done even quicker. We'll have hand sanitizing stations, and don't forget to wear your mask.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

This Saturday, November 21 at 10:15am.

Delivery driver meeting: Deliveries will begin going out around 10:45am.

Saturday, November 21 at 12pm NOON.

Pick up a meal: If you would like to come by and receive a Flakesgiving box, please plan to be at the Metra at 12:00pm sharp. Stay in your vehicles, as this year will be drive-through service. Anyone is welcome to a Flakesgiving box, no questions asked. But, it is first-come, first served.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

If you would like to donate money to the Flakesgiving Fund, you can mail a check to the address below, or stop by the studio between 8a-5p Monday-Friday. For more details, call our business line at 406-248-7827.

Make Checks Payable to:

Flakesgiving Fund

Studio Address:

27 North 27th Street, 23rd Floor (top of the Doubletree Hotel).

Mailing Address:

Flakesgiving – The Breakfast Flakes

PO BOX 1276

Billings, Montana 59103

Flakesgiving Frequently Asked Questions:

How do I get a meal?: We won’t take any delivery addresses until the week of the event which starts November 16, 2020. If you know somebody that needs one delivered who can’t come pick one up call the studio 248-5665 or the office 248-7827. We will get them on the list and volunteer delivery drivers will deliver to them.

Is Flakesgiving a real charity? Yes! It is a real charity. However, unlike some charities, Flakesgiving has very low overhead. Funds go to buy food, paying the taxes required, and an accountant to keep the book. Every single penny goes to feed hungry families. Mark and Paul don’t take a dime and they never will.

How many people benefit from Flakesgiving? We create, distribute and deliver 1,500 complete meals. Each meal feeds 7-10 people. That means over 10,000 people will eat because of Flakesgiving. It’s the biggest event of its kind in the state of Montana.

What does a Flakesgiving meal come with?

10-15 lb. turkey

10# of potatoes

Celery

Onions

Corn

Stuffing

Gravy Mix

Rolls

2 boxes of mac & cheese

Gravy Mix

How can I help?:

Donate: The cost of this meal is about $30. Each meal feeds 7-10 people. Mark & Paul have fine-tuned this event to get the best value for the families we help. Your donations mean a lot. Change someone’s holiday, give them hope, help our community in a real, tangible way.

Volunteer: We know that we’ve got several groups of volunteers this year and many more helping, but we can never have too many folks helping out. Volunteers are a big part of Flakesgiving. Grab your class, your team or the people in your office and come help Mark & Paul feed 10,000 people! You will be glad you did. It feels good to help so many people in such a short amount of time. We always need drivers – help us get this food to the people that cannot pick it up themselves.

Don’t be late: Mark & Paul start at 10am sharp. Have you listened to Paul? He hates it when people are late! He even gets after co-workers whose shifts don’t start until 8:30am or 9am because he thinks they are late if they aren’t here at 8am sharp!