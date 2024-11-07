Flakesgiving 2024: Everything You Need to Know

Flakesgiving 2024 is almost upon us. Here is everything you need to know.

Flakesgiving is a tradition in Billings, organized by Mark Wilson and Paul Mushaben, The Breakfast Flakes, on Cat Country 102.9. For more than three decades, this annual event has provided families in need with Thanksgiving meals.

Flakesgiving isn’t just a food drive; it’s a no-questions-asked way for anyone facing financial challenges to receive a complete Thanksgiving meal to share with their loved ones.

Wilson says, "This is year 36. When we first started it wasn't complete meals, it was 52 turkeys." The next year, the guys decided to start doing Thanksgiving dinner kits, assembling around 400 boxes of food that recipients could take home and cook.

Volunteers help pack the boxes each year. Credit Jaci Bjorne/Josh Rath, TSM

This year, Wilson said they'll give out 1,350 turkey dinner boxes, along with 150 extra turkeys to local food networks. Each food box contains:

A 10 to 15-pound Turkey

10 pounds of Potatoes

Corn

Stuffing

Black Olives

Rolls

2 boxes of Mac & Cheese

Gravy Mix

Credit Jaci Bjorne/Josh Rath, TSM

It wouldn't be possible without you, the Cat Country listener.

Flakesgiving operates with the help of generous donations and dedicated volunteers (call Mark and Paul if you'd like to donate). Then, meal boxes are assembled each year, each filled with essentials like a turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and other traditional sides, enough to feed 7-10 people.

Teams of volunteers gather at MetraPark the Friday before Thanksgiving to assemble the boxes, which are then distributed to those in need on Saturday. For those unable to pick up their meals at MetraPark, a dedicated team of volunteer drivers helps deliver the boxes.

What makes Flakesgiving special is its simplicity and community spirit.

Anyone can come, and there are no forms to fill out—just a warm meal and a gesture of kindness during the holiday season. It’s a testament to the Billings community’s compassion, brought together by Mark, Paul, and the countless volunteers who give their time and resources each year to make this possible.

Credit Jaci Bjorne/Josh Rath, TSM

Would you like to request a Flakesgiving Thanksgiving box?

BEGINNING NOVEMBER 18, 2024. If you would like to request a Flakesgiving box DELIVERY, please call 406-248-7827 and PRESS 4. Please speak clearly and leave the following information:

Name

Address

Phone number

Please Note: Those seeking delivery may only request one meal kit box per person. Deliveries are meant for those who are invalid or lack any transportation. Our drivers are volunteers and while they make every effort to ensure that each delivery is fulfilled, occasionally things happen.

The best way to ensure you'll receive a Flakesgiving meal box is to be at MetraPark on Saturday, November 23rd, in the lower parking lot. The line starts early and the boxes will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning promptly at noon.

Listen to Mark and Paul for additional details.

We'd like to give a special thanks to our local Albertsons, who's been a generous partner for decades. Flakesgiving highlights the true meaning of Thanksgiving, reminding everyone that generosity and kindness can go a long way toward bringing hope and joy to others during the holidays.

