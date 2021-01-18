Fort Peck Angler Drowns After UTV Falls Through Ice

In a social media post on Sunday (1/17) the Petroleum County Sheriff's Office released information regarding a drowning accident that occurred on Fort Peck Reservoir Saturday evening around 7 pm. The report indicates two UTV's were heading back to the Crooked Creek Marina when they drifted off course and onto unsafe ice. One of the UTV's fell through the ice and one of the occupants was able to escape. The other passenger did not.

Petroleum County Sheriff's Office

A recovery effort was executed by various agencies including the Petroleum County Sheriff's Office, Winnett Fire, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and Winnett Ambulance. The body was recovered at approximately 11:30 pm. The name of the deceased has not been released. Bill Cassell of the Petroleum County Sheriff's Office said in his post,

I want to warn all sportsman who plan to icefish on Fort Peck to be very careful of the ice conditions. I also want to thank all the responders who assisted in last nights rescue. Without all of the brave men and women who answered the call last night this could have turned out much worse than it did.

Fort Peck Reservoir is Montana's largest body of water and stretches nearly 134 miles in length and covers over 233,000 acres. Its banks border six north-central Montana counties, including Fergus, McCone, Petroleum, Phillips, and Valley. The reservoir contains more than 50 different kinds of fish and is a popular ice fishing location.