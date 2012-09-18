Gary Allan vs. Kacey Musgraves – The Showdown

Fans are welcoming Gary Allan back with open arms, making his new song a two-night Showdown champion. Yesterday and last night on Taste of Country Nights radio, 'Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)' topped 'Bring It on Home' by Kix Brooks, meaning the inspiring ballad will face a new challenger on Tuesday.

His competition has a reality television background, but walks more in the path of Miranda Lambert than Lauren Alaina. Kacey Musgraves' 'Merry Go 'Round' is an honest look at the hopelessness one can feel living a life without dreams. The 'Nashville Star' contestant's lyrics are as clever and powerful as any played on country radio in 2012. It will be up to her fans to come through by the thousands if she's going to move on to the next round, however.

Listen to clips of both Allan's and Musgraves' songs and vote for your favorite here. You can vote once every hour online, so come back and vote often to be sure your artist wins. Hear the full versions of the songs tonight after 10PM on Taste of Country Nights. Help your favorite song win by placing additional votes at (888) 678-9995. Call as many times as you like! You can listen to the show online through any of the 33 radio stations that carry it. Voting will end tonight at 10:40PM CT.

Showdown Rules: The song with the most votes wins, and the winner goes on to face a new challenger in the next Showdown. Vote as much as once per hour online, and as much as you want by calling (888) 678-9995. If a song wins five days in a row, it will be retired into the Taste of Country Showdown Hall of Fame to allow for new songs to compete. Some songs will be considered for a second Showdown if voter turnout is healthy in a losing effort.