As the music industry continues to evolve and become more competitive, many singers are resorting to more unconventional methods to get their voices heard. James Bailey, known as @bearbailey on TikTok, has given his vocals a home in a quite unexpected venue — a gas station.

The singer’s TikTok account features many viral videos of Bailey standing in front of a gas station counter as an off-camera voice requests that he cover tunes. In one of his recent viral videos, he gives country fans a treat with a soulful cover of Keith Urban’s “’Til Summer Comes Around.” Bailey belts out a top-notch cover of Urban’s 2009 hit as customers in the background dance with handfuls of snacks and appear to be in awe.

Though the videos may appear to be somewhat staged, there’s no denying Bailey’s talent is the real thing. The video has amassed over a million views and 25 thousand likes.

Bailey’s Instagram bio simply states “Husband – Father – I like to sing,” but it may be the case that his viral TikToks are translating to real-life opportunities as they continue to generate more press. On his most recent post, a follower commented, “Seen you today on Breakfast Television Toronto!!!!”

Bailey has also gotten the attention of up-and-coming singer Teddy Swims, who similarly impresses audiences with his soulful covers, many times of country songs including “You're Still the One” by Shania Twain. In one of his more recent posts, Bailey is seen on a video call with the “Broke” singer.

