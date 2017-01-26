George Strait Grants Special Wish for Young Fan Who Is Going Deaf

A teenager in Arkansas is getting his wish granted with the chance to see his favorite singer, George Strait, live in concert before he loses the chance.

Chase Pair, a 15-year-old from Little Rock, Ark., and devout fan of Strait, received the devastating news that he will eventually lose his hearing due to a birth defect. His biggest wish before that happens is to see his favorite star in concert, a dream that is set to come true, KATV reports.

Pair's mother Julie sent a letter to Strait and his team, telling him about her son's situation and asking if she and her son could meet the star and hear him sing live. After a few weeks with no response, Julie and Chase received the exciting news that they will be attending Strait's concert in Las Vegas in April, free of charge. If that wasn't thrilling enough, Southwest Airlines has agreed to provide them will free round-trip airfare, and the pair will also get to attend a meet-and-greet with Strait.

In KATV's video, Chase is singing along to Strait's No. 1 hit "Troubadour," and shows off his paraphernalia of the star, including his bedroom walls plastered with photos of the singer. Julie breaks down in tears when she hears the exciting news.

"A million thank yous," Chase says about his wish coming true. "I'm just ready to pack. I'm just happy. I want to go see him."

"Yes, a million thank yous," his mom adds. "That is amazing."

Strait will perform a limited run at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for his upcoming 2017 2 Nights of Number 1s show, featuring a variety of Strait's career-spanning 60 No. 1 hits, in addition to some fan favorites. Cam is set to open the shows, following in the footsteps of Kacey Musgraves, who opened for Strait during a round of Vegas gigs in 2016.

