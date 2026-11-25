Today may have been a first for Wet Nose Wednesday. 90% of the time, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter brings an adoptable dog to our 23rd-floor studios. Occasionally we'll feature a cat or kitten, and we've had a rabbit or two over the years.

But today, my animal-loving friend, we had guinea pigs. Two furry little guys named Jose and Jeff. And yes, they are adorable.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

YVAS receives all kinds of pets.

While their biggest focus is cats and dogs, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter accepts all types of pets, including snakes, lizards, geckos, turtles, rabbits, hamsters, and guinea pigs, like Jeff and Jose.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Adopt Jose and Jeff at no cost.

These two pals have been at the shelter for nearly a month, said Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at YVAS. He estimates their ages at roughly three years old, although it's not as easy to calculate guinea pig ages as it is for a dog or cat.

If you adopt Jeff and Jose, you'll get a complete guinea pig setup, including their cage/ habitat, toys, and even some free food.

Guinea pigs can be fun little pets.

One of my boys had several guinea pigs when he was a kid, and he kept them in their cage in his room. His "pig pigs" liked being played with and were fairly easy for him to care for.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

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