Gwen Stefani had to wait in the car while soon-to-be husband Blake Shelton attended the People's Choice Awards on Sunday (Nov. 15), so she turned her Instagram Stories on and started talking. Fans were quick to notice the diamond on her ring finger, something the pop star hasn't properly showed off yet.

COVID-19 compliance meant she couldn't get into the annual awards show; in fact, during one of her videos, fans watch as Shelton gets a coronavirus screening and his temperature checked. Other vids find her enjoying her song on the radio and congratulating Shelton for winning Country Artist of 2020. But the ring is the thing on Monday (Nov. 16).

A screenshot taken from one of Stefani's IG Stories shows the engagement ring Shelton picked out prior to proposing last month. The knuckle-sized bling is eye-popping in size and beauty — see for yourself:

Instagram.com/GwenStefani

Several publications have tried to describe and estimate the value of Stefani's engagement ring, with each successive estimation raising the price tag to the point that fans are led to believe it cost him nearly $1 million. The actual cost, brand and style are not known, in large part because not only has the celebrity couple not talked about it, they've also not held still for a proper viewing.

The "Happy Anywhere" duet partners became engaged when Shelton popped the question at his Oklahoma ranch in October. Reports indicate that he brought Stefani's kids in on the plan to propose and got their blessing.

The couple have been dating for five years, and their engagement was long suspected to be coming soon, as they've frequently talked about marriage and spending their lives together. The wedding will be Shelton's third and Stefani's second.