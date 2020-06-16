Gwen Stefani will join Blake Shelton as a coach during Season 19 of The Voice on NBC this fall. The pop singer and her country singer boyfriend first met on the show in 2014. This will be her fifth season as coach.

It's also Stefani's first season since Season 17, in the fall of 2019. A singer from her team has never won the reality singing competition. John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will round out the four red chairs, with more mentors sure to be announced at a later date.

While Stefani didn't coach this past season, she did join Shelton to sing their duet during the season finale of the show. "Nobody But You" was a No. 1 hit for the country singer and his girlfriend of nearly five years. The couple have been sheltering at his Oklahoma ranch with several family members, including Stefani's children. That's how all contestants and coaches on the show finished the season — from home. It's not clear how or if the show will return to the studio for Season 19, or if the auditions will be virtual.

Shelton's team won once again this past spring, when Todd Tilghman took the most fan votes. That gives Shelton seven wins in 18 seasons since the show began in the spring of 2011. Clarkson and longtime judge Adam Levine follow with three wins apiece.