Have You Seen This Billboard Near Bozeman Yet?

Have you seen this new billboard near Bozeman yet? This photo of the "Make Bozeman Montana Again" billboard has definitely been making the rounds on social media over the weekend.

According to our friends at Aspinwall Mountain Wear, the billboard is within 10 miles of Bozeman.

Love it? Get your "Make Bozeman Montana Again" shirt and sticker

The funny thing about this billboard is that a lot of the friends of mine who love it and are sharing it- live in Bozeman (or went to college there). One commenter on the Aspinwall Facebook page thought the billboard was just a meme, but thought it "was awesome" when he found out the billboard was real. Another commenter wrote, "I literally almost spit my drink out when I saw it on FB yesterday. Good work!"

Not everyone took it lightly, of course, but the company jumped in on the comments section to note that the billboard was "all in good fun."

For those who don't know, Aspinwall Mountain Wear is a cool shop started by Montana natives. They have a retail location in downtown Billings, but you can find their products in over 70 locations all across the state. I've seen their gear at Scheels in Billings and in some of the gift shops in Big Sky.

Derek (Great Falls native) and Lucy (Billings native) Aspinwall started the company back in 2014 "with one goal in mind: to produce the highest quality, custom gear and apparel possible."

