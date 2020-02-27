Here’s Your Luke Combs Pre-Sale Info

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Luke Combs tickets don't go on-sale to the general public until tomorrow (Friday 9/28), but YOU are not the general public. You're a loyal Cat Country 102.9 listener.

We've got your chance to BUY tickets NOW with this pre-sale code:
Leaving

Now CLICK HERE to buy tickets during our pre-sale until 10pm tonight (2/27).

Keep listening to WIN TICKETS from Cat Country 102.9. And make sure to DOWNLOAD our Cat mobile app for secret ticket giveaways!

