Homeless In The Magic City

It has happened again. My wife and I had stopped at a store in Billings for a couple of things. She ran in quickly while I waited in the truck.

As I was parked in front of a dumpster I noticed a very drunk homeless man digging through the garbage. He could barley stand as he reached in and grabbed what he could.

At first, I didn't believe what I was seeing but soon came to realize that what I was seeing was a very sad truth.

He was looking for food.

It didn't take him long to find some discarded lunch that someone once had. I couldn't tell what it was but saw that it was molded and dirty as I would expect in a dumpster.

He managed to scrape up a broken fork and made a plate out of a piece of cardboard that was there. In about 5 minutes, he had what he could find and stumbled to the sidewalk area, plopped down and began partaking of his feast.

Just another reminder from God that I don't have it as bad as some in this world. It is a harsh reality of what some deal with in this country.

I understand that part of his circumstances are choice based but I believe part of it is fate as well.

The bottom line is that it bothers me seeing this.

If you are struggling, there is help. Please search for a way to make things better for yourself as most of us do.

God Bless