Hunters May Have a Big Game Problem This Year

We talked yesterday about the problem hunters are going to have trying to get their meat processed this year. You better make sure you have a way to keep it cool or you're up a creek. Maybe run out and buy a big used refrigerator, you could at least keep it from spoiling that way. I know I waited for two months to get a beef butchered and it wasn't hunting season. I would hate to see people shoot first then try to find processing. Anyone who hunts knows what a set of horns can mean to someone. I'm worried about how many animals may be wasted or discarded because of the bottleneck. You could always cut it up yourself and wrap it, but it's going to be an interesting season. Good Luck. See ya tomorrow at 5.