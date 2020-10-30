Jason Aldean's Tiger King themed Halloween costume became a family affair with wife Brittany, daughter Navy and son Memphis all getting involved in the insanity. Wait until you see who plays Carole Baskin!

Brittany Aldean shared a reveal video on her Instagram TV page on Friday morning. The clip begins with the singer — dressed as Joe Exotic — and herself (as his husband) taking a country stroll. Aldean's wig and makeup are spot on, down to the limp. His impression of the now-imprisoned zoo owner is pretty good, too. Be sure to watch past the song to get to the part where he talks about who is to blame for the troubles that have come with 2020 ...

Watch through to the very end to see who plays Carole Baskin.

That's Aldean's 20-month-old daughter, Navy, as Baskin, Exotic's rival and a recent competitor on ABC's Dancing With the Stars. Son Memphis is the crawling tiger seen earlier in the video, and Brittany is one of the star's husbands, likely John Finlay.

Aldean said he was going to try to convince his wife of his exotic idea for Halloween, although when he talked to Radio.com's Katie & Company, he had a different idea for his wife.

"I was thinking, one of my ideas was to go as Joe Exotic, her to go as Carole Baskin and then the two kids go as tigers," he says. "So, we'll see how that works out."

Halloween is a big deal in the Aldean house, and they've often gone above and beyond for a costume. There was the Game of Thrones costume from 2019, the Star Wars theme from 2018 and his turn as the Joker in 2016.

See some of their past years' costumes below:

