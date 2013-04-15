Jason Aldean Invites Ludacris to Join Him Onstage at Sold Out Georgia Show

Jason Aldean had a night to remember at the first-ever concert at University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium, which is one of the biggest outdoor stages in the nation. It was certainly his kind of party, which involved headlining, tailgating, and performing with Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris.

While it may not have been a terribly surprising live collaboration, fans went wild as Aldean and Ludacris took to the stage together for 'Dirt Road Anthem.' Back in 2011, the pair performed the hit together at the CMT Music Awards.

The '1994' singer has certainly come a long way since those days, and he was especially grateful after his rockin' sold out show. "Seeing everything come together the way it did tonight and feeling the energy of the crowd is something I will never forget," Aldean said after the show.

"When my mom got here last night, we took a walk around the stadium, and it was really emotional for both of us. This place has always meant so much to me, but when I was a kid, we were flat broke and my mom couldn't afford to buy tickets for us to go to a game. So I watched on TV and dreamed about one day seeing it in person. Tonight was beyond my wildest dreams… the whole thing has honestly shaken me a little bit… it's has been a night I will never ever forget."

The country star should rack up many more unforgettable moments as he continues on his 2013 Night Train Tour, which has sold out every show so far this year. With current Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan in tow, plus the talented Thomas Rhett and Jake Owen, there's sure to be lots of good music and ecstatic fans at every single stop.

Watch Jason Aldean Perform 'Dirt Road Anthem' With Ludacris