Jason Aldean hit the stage over the weekend to perform a headlining set on Saturday night (July 10)at Country Concert 2021 in Fort Laramie, Ohio. But he wasn't alone — the singer's 3-year-old son, Memphis, joined him as a special onstage guest.

Aldean's wife, Brittany, filmed the adorable encounter from backstage, as her superstar husband lifted Memphis up so he could meet the enthusiastic crowd full of fans. In the front row, one audience member even held up what appeared to be a teddy bear, offering it to Memphis.

After making a brief appearance onstage, Aldean's young son — who was wearing protective headphones over his ears — hopped out of his dad's arms and toddled away, toward the backstage area.

While he understandably got a little shy in front of a packed audience, Memphis took in the rest of his superstar dad's show from the vantage point of his mom's arms. Brittany also shared a couple of snapshots of little Memphis watching from the sidelines, including an adorable picture of the young boy smiling over her shoulder.

"Mems had the best time last night watching his daddy," Brittany writes in the caption of her post.

Aldean and Brittany are parents to two children together, also including Memphis' younger sister, 2-year-old Navy. The couple often share details about their family life with fans, with Brittany posting photos and videos on social media of their family. Recently, Brittany snagged footage of Navy as she demonstrated her singing talents, offering up a smiling rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Aldean has two teenage daughters from a previous marriage.

This spring, before gearing up to return to the road for the summer, the country star family took a spectacular beach vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands — one of the world's most exclusive and beautiful beachfront destinations. Brittany shared a number of shots from their trip with fans, including a few photos of the kids enjoying life on the water.

His Country Concert set was just the beginning of a long list of bookings for Aldean, though: He's headed back to work at the end of the summer, launching his 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour on August 5. In addition to that headlining trek, Aldean recently announced a three-night December engagement in Las Vegas, at Park Theater at Park MGM.

