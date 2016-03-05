Joey + Rory popped onto most country fans' radars after competing on Can You Duet? in 2008, but the couple had been playing shows and looking adorable prior to that. These photos that prove love can persevere in the face of life's most imposing obstacles.

At every stage, this married duo seemed to be nothing but a couple of honeymooners. Commercially their music did not catch fire, but that didn't keep them from building a devout fanbase, nor has it prevented them from creating memorable country songs. In fact, one could argue that their greatest professional asset has been their independence.

Rory Feek shared in October 2015 that his wife had discontinued treatment for Stage 4 cancer, and they returned home to face what God had in store for them. Joey Feek died on March 4, 2016, surpassing her goal of living to see the Grammys, the release of the duo's hymns album and daughter Indiana's second birthday.

Adorable Joey + Rory Moments

Life After Joey Feek