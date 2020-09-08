Has your child done something extra special at school that deserves a Cat Country shout-out? Is your kid going above and beyond while remote learning? From getting a perfect score on a quiz, to another 'A' on their report card, or anything that made you proud. Tell Johnny about it so he can brag on your kids!

A 'Junior Genius' is not just a student who works hard in school, they're also kind to their fellow students. They respect, and make an impact in their community. Some of the characteristics of a Junior Genius include:

intelligence

wisdom

compassion

empathy

diligence

tenacity

respect

stewardship

good citizenship

Beginning this month, Cat Country 102.9 will recognize one local student every week, Kindergarten through 8th grader, as Johnny V's Junior Genius.

Weekly winners will receive several prizes including the official Junior Genius award and t-shirt, Taco John's gift certificates, passes to The Reef Indoor Waterpark, and all Geniuses will join Johnny during his show on Cat Country 102.9.

