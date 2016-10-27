Justin Moore Shares ‘Somebody Else Will’ as Next Single [LISTEN]

Justin Moore has released "Somebody Else Will" as the latest single off his chart-topping album Kinda Don't Care. Readers can press play below to hear the song and get a behind-the-scenes look at Moore recording the tune with his band.

A rocking anthem about getting the girl before someone else does, "Somebody Else Will" is a call to courage for boys in bars all over the country. See that attractive girl? You better go start talking to her before you lose your chance!

"Somebody else will if I don't / Walk up and ask you your name right now / Offer to buy you a drink / Sit down and tell you your looks could kill," sings Moore in the song's chorus. "Somebody else will if I don't / Take a chance on your lips / Lean in slowly, stealin' your kiss like this / Makin' your world stand still / Somebody else will."

Written by Kelly Archer, Adam Hambrick and Tebey Ottoh, "Somebody Else Will" is a perfect fit for Moore's deep and twangy vocals. Combine that with plucky guitar melodies that build to a crescendoing chorus, and "Somebody Else Will" has just the right amount of drama for a song about taking a chance before you lose it. Will he or won't he get the girl? Listeners may never know for sure, but the mystery makes the song even more fun.

"Somebody Else Will" is the second single from Kinda Don't Care, following last November's release of "You Look Like I Need a Drink." In support of his latest album, Moore has been touring throughout the U.S. as a special guest on Brantley Gilbert's Take It Outside Tour, and in early 2017, he'll partner up with Lee Brice for a 24-city run on the American Made Tour.