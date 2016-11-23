Kane Brown Making National Television Debut on ‘Ellen’

Kane Brown is about to experience a rite of passage for any star: appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The artist will be performing on the daytime talk show Dec. 1, which will not only be his first time hanging out with host Ellen DeGeneres, but his first time performing on national T.V. The appearance coincides with the release of his self-titled debut full-length record the following day, Dec. 2, as well as his current headlining run, the Ain’t No Stopping Us Now Tour, which continues through January.

Brown’s forthcoming record is highly-anticipated after the artist built an impressive fanbase online and made significant waves with his EP, Chapter 1. His breakout single, “Used to Love You Sober,” put Brown on the map and was certified Gold, earning him a spot on Florida Georgia Line’s tour earlier this year. He cowrote 7 of the 11 tracks on the new record, including the single “Thunder in the Rain” and tour's inspiration, “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now.” Those two songs as well as “Hometown,” co-written by the guys of FGL, and “Learning” are available now to fans who preorder the album.

“The full-length album, I feel like it could really get my career going — it’s the next step up,” he says in a press release. “It’s pretty much about my life, how I grew up, loved ones that I’ve lost.”

The admittedly shy artist may only be 23, but he’s had a lot of life experience to draw from. “Learning” is a poignant, autobiographical tune that speaks to growing up with an abusive stepfather and trying to fit in, as he was often treated differently because of the color of his skin. It culminates in a call for forgiveness, though, further proof of Brown’s maturity despite his age.

Check local listings to catch Brown on Ellen Dec. 1.

The Real Story of Kane Brown's Batman Tattoo