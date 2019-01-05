Kelly Clarkson and her family have reduced the asking price on their 20,000-square-foot home in Hendersonville, Tenn. That means there’s a prime piece of real estate on the market, if you have the means.

Clarkson’s stunning manor home could be yours for just for $7,499,000, a steep discount from the $8.75 million it started at. That breaks down into monthly payments of just $32,501, according to Redfin. The enormous mansion sits on six acres and includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. There's also an elaborate entryway with sweeping double staircases, formal living and dining areas, a wet bar next to the pool table and more top-notch amenities.

The gated house is nestled between the lakefront and a wooded cul-de-sac. There’s a private dock, saltwater pool and two spas.

Gwen Stefani's House May Be the Craziest Celebrity Mansion of Them All!

The Tennessean reports that Clarkson's house, which she shared with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, features a sand volleyball court, a basement with custom horse bar stools, a theater and four built-in bunk beds.

The official listing at Parks Reality reveals that it’s a three-story house. There’s also an impressive water fountain as you enter the circular driveway, and the park-like backyard features brick tree-lined paths and a playland for the kids.

The singer and former American Idol winner moved into the house in 2013. The couple’s two kids also lived there along with Blackstock’s kids from his first marriage. Nashville's daily newspaper reports that the family are moving into a house they're building on a farm closer to Nashville.