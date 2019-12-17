Kenny Chesney has announced 18 amphitheater dates to go with 22 previously announced stadium shows on the 2020 Chillaxification Tour.

The tour begins April 18 in Arlington, Texas, with the first amphitheater show scheduled for May 7 in West Palm Beach, Fla. From there he'll play a minimum four per month through August and travel to Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia and more before focusing on the western half of the United States.

Lake Tahoe, Albuquerque, Phoenix and Salt Lake City are a few of the dates added to the Chillaxification Tour. See all of Chesney's 2020 tour dates below.

Michael Franti & Spearhead will be the lone opening act for all 18 amphitheater shows. The group is also part of the stadium tour, as are Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion. Chesney will wrap his summer tour as he's often done, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. While he didn't play the stadium in 2019, he's made the home of the New England Patriots his wrap party most years over the last decade.

Kenny Chesney's 2020 Chillaxification Tour Dates:

April 18 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Miller Park

May 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 7 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater *

May 9 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

May 13 -- Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater *

May 14 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater *

May 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 22 -- Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

May 23 -- San Antonio, Texas @ The Alamodome

May 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

May 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 4 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

June 6 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 11 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

June 13 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

June 17 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

June 18 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live *

June 20 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium (featuring Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Gabby Barrett and Tyler Rich)

June 25 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion *

June 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 2-3 -- Lake Tahoe, Calif. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

July 5 -- Bozeman, Mont. @ Bobcat Stadium

July 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 18 -- Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

July 23 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *

July 25 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

July 29 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *

July 30 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

Aug. 1 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 5 -- Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

Aug. 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Aug. 8 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 15 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 20 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

Aug. 22 -- East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 26 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Aug. 28-29 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

* amphitheater show with Michael Franti & Spearhead only