Actor Shirley Douglas has died. The mother of actor and country singer Kiefer Sutherland had been battling poor health for some time, the family says, so her death at the age of 86 was not surprising.

Sutherland was sure to note that her passing was not the result of coronavirus. On Twitter, the 53-year-old actor recalled his mom as an "extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life."

"Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming," he writes. "To any families who have lost loved unexpectedly to the coronavirus, my heart breaks for you."

Douglas' acting career spanned over five decade. She was married to Donald Sutherland from 1966 to 1971 (per USA Today) and gave birth to Kiefer and his twin sister, Rachel.

Sutherland has managed to mix his music and acting passions in recent years with several tours and albums released between roles. Last summer he was forced to scrap three shows after suffering a rip injury on his tour bus while overseas.

The 24 star released his debut country album Down in a Hole in August 2016. The follow-up Reckless & Me was released in April. He's very passionate about his music and shows tremendous amounts of gratitude during his live show. Taste of Country caught his set at the 2018 Seven Peaks Festival in Colorado.