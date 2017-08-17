Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood Expecting Babies

Two more babies will be joining the Lady Antebellum family this winter. Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott have both announced they're expecting, with babies coming in December and February, respectively.

Haywood's wife Kelli is due with the couple's second child, a girl to join older brother Cash who was born in September 2014. A post on Lady Antebellum's social accounts did not reveal the sex of Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell's second baby. They had daughter Eisele in 2013.

"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way," the post says.

Scott also suffered a miscarriage in 2015 that inspired the song "Thy Will" from her Grammy-winning Christian album Love Remains. The singer spoke openly about the pain and suffering of losing a baby hoping she could offer comfort to others who've been through something similar.

This will make five kids in the Lady Antebellum family, including Charles Kelley's son Ward, born February 2016. The country trio took a break prior to the release of their most recent studio album Heart Break, but have since returned to the road to rave reviews. Their set at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn., earlier this month was certainly not slowed down by any form of morning sickness for Scott. A powerful horn section rejuvenated the group as the ripped through hits and new songs.

The double pregnancies add to a busy baby year in country music. Superstars like Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard and Brantley Gilbert are also expecting. Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren gave birth to a baby girl last Saturday (Aug. 12).

