Liz Wheeler Talks Leftist Lies from Climate to COVID in Billings

Liz Wheeler went after "Leftist lies" on COVID-19 and climate change during an address at Rocky Mountain College on Monday night in Billings, Montana. The conservative podcaster was headlining an event for the student group Young Americans for Freedom (YAF).

She previewed the event on the radio Monday morning. We started by first talking climate change.

Liz Wheeler: If you look at the last 50-60 years, the amount of predictions from these climate hysterical people is enormous. I mean, they claimed there would be 50 million climate refugees, that half of the United States would not be habitable, that there'd be no such thing as snow, that all the polar bears would be dead, that countries in Europe would simply fall off the map. I mean, really, really nutty, crazy, extreme predictions. And it was on these predictions that they are basing their policies that right now the Democrats in Congress are using as a justification for pushing Socialism on us essentially- these types of predictions that didn't even come close to coming true. And normally, if someone makes a prediction, and they're wrong, they lose credibility.

On COVID-19 and Dr. Fauci:

Liz Wheeler: He lied in a very colluding sense with people who knew that the NIH under the helm of Fauci had given US taxpayer money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for these gain of function experiments that juices up these viruses. I mean, it's shocking that this man still has a job- that he's the highest paid federal employee in the entire federal government.

What about the vaccine mandates? Here's the full audio from Monday morning: